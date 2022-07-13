3 children, 2 adults hurt in two-vehicle crash in east Columbus

Columbus police tell 10TV the crash happened in the area of Myers Road and Woodcrest Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people, three of them being children, were injured after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning in east Columbus.

Police tell 10TV the crash happened in the area of Myers and Woodcrest roads just before 8 a.m.

According to police, two of the children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. A third child was described as stable.

The two adult drivers were both taken to Mount Carmel and were described as stable.

There's no word on what caused the crash.