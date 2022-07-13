3 children, 2 adults hurt in two-vehicle crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people, three of them being children, were injured after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning in east Columbus.
Police tell 10TV the crash happened in the area of Myers and Woodcrest roads just before 8 a.m.
According to police, two of the children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. A third child was described as stable.
The two adult drivers were both taken to Mount Carmel and were described as stable.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.