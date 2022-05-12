3 charged with murder after confessing to man's fatal shooting in east Columbus

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were led to three suspects who all confessed to their involvement in the robbery and murder of Raquan Thomas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three men are charged with murder in the May 4 shooting death of a man in east Columbus.

Police said the shooting happened just after 9:50 p.m. in a parking lot near East Main Street and McNaughten Road.

Raquan Thomas was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m., according to police.

A second person, 20, was identified by police in a press release as a co-victim in the shooting.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were led to three suspects; Willie Mullen, Zacharias Mullen and Tony Cunningham.