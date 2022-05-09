2nd suspect charged with murder in Hilltop shooting of 31-year-old woman

A witness identified Isaiah Xavier Nashon Alexander through a photo lineup as one of four suspects connected to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second suspect is charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old woman in the Hilltop neighborhood late last month.

According to court documents, a witness identified Isaiah Xavier Nashon Alexander through a photo lineup as one of four suspects connected to the shooting.

Alexander is charged with murder for the death of Soreta Hylton, who police found shot at her home in the 1300 block of Vida Court on April 25. Hylton was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she later died.

Video obtained by detectives showed a gray vehicle backing up to the residence on the night of the shooting, court records state. The video reportedly showed four suspects getting out of the vehicle and firing multiple weapons at the apartment, then getting back into the vehicle and taking off.

Last week, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Tyreese Watkins on charges in connection to the shooting after a witness also identified him in a photo lineup. Watkins is charged with six counts of felonious assault, discharging and brandishing a firearm and murder.