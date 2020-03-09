2nd Masai giraffe calf of the summer born at the Columbus Zoo

The calf was already fully standing and nursing shortly after birth, the zoo says. The care team also observed the calf testing out her “running” skills.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Thursday a Masai giraffe calf was born last week in the Heart of Africa region.

It's the second giraffe birth at the zoo this summer.

The calf was born Aug. 27 to 19-year-old Jana, who zoo officials say appears to be strong and energetic.

The calf was already fully standing and nursing shortly after birth, the zoo says. The care team also observed the calf testing out her “running” skills early the next morning.

Jana’s calf arrived almost exactly two months after mother, Zuri, gave birth to her male calf on June 28. Zuri’s calf continues to be doing well and recently made his public debut.