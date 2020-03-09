2nd Masai giraffe calf of the summer born at the Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Thursday a Masai giraffe calf was born last week in the Heart of Africa region.
It's the second giraffe birth at the zoo this summer.
The calf was born Aug. 27 to 19-year-old Jana, who zoo officials say appears to be strong and energetic.
The calf was already fully standing and nursing shortly after birth, the zoo says. The care team also observed the calf testing out her “running” skills early the next morning.
Jana’s calf arrived almost exactly two months after mother, Zuri, gave birth to her male calf on June 28. Zuri’s calf continues to be doing well and recently made his public debut.
“These births are extremely significant, as these calves play a huge role in protecting the future of the endangered Masai giraffe. With the increasing challenges that Masai giraffes continue to face in their native range, it’s more important than ever to do our part to help them. I am incredibly proud of our team for their expertise, care, contributions made to the zoological community, and the wonderful experiences they provide to our supportive community as together we remain committed to the conservation of wildlife around the globe,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf.