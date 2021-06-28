29 more people sue Ohio State over alleged abuse by Strauss

All 29 plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim they were sexually abused by former and now deceased Dr. Richard Strauss.

More than two dozen people have joined in a lawsuit against Ohio State University over its knowledge of the sexual abuse Dr. Richard Strauss was committing against male students.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio, is among two other lawsuits that were filed in recent months.

Dr. Strauss' abuse was known by at least 50 Ohio State employees in the athletic department, according to the lawsuit.

While many of the 29 plaintiffs remained anonymous, several others wrote out what Strauss allegedly did to them.

Timothy Moxley, one of the plaintiffs, alleges that Strauss sexually assaulted, molested and abused him during at least three physical exams and at least eight physical exams at Ohio State between 1985 and 1987.

In 1984, when Moxley was a minor, Strauss allegedly abuse him at least two times when Moxley was wrestling for his high school team at the Ohio high school wrestling tournament at St. John Arena on Ohio State's campus.

All 29 plaintiffs alleged that Strauss sexually abused them and some say they have suffered emotional and psychological damages from the abuse.

In 2019, the university revealed nearly 1,500 instances of sexual misconduct by Strauss.

Strauss, who worked for the university between 1978 and 1998, has been accused of abusing young men throughout his career at Ohio State. He died in 2005.