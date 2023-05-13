Police: 2 injured, 2 houses damaged in hit-and-run crash involving stolen Tesla in east Columbus

The incident happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Arrowsmith Drive when an unknown driver in a stolen Tesla went off the road, striking several items.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured and two houses sustained damage after the driver of a stolen Tesla went off a road in east Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The incident happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Arrowsmith Drive when an unknown driver in a stolen Tesla lost control and went off the road, striking several items. While off the road, the vehicle struck two houses and two people, who police described as male and female.

Police said the female victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive. The male victim was treated by medics at the scene.

According to police, the driver and occupants of the Tesla fled the scene after the collision.