25-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

Police said Dontae Crowder died at the hospital after being shot on East Rich Street Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in east Columbus, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Rich Street just after 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Dontae Crowder shot outside. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died just after 10 p.m.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

Crowder's death is the 98th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.