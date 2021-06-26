25-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in east Columbus, according to police.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Rich Street just after 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Dontae Crowder shot outside. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died just after 10 p.m.
Police have not released information about a suspect.
Crowder's death is the 98th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.
If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.