25-year-old killed in shooting at east Columbus bar

A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was found shot outside of an east Columbus bar early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to Donericks Pub House, located at 6935 East Broad Street, just before 12:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot in the parking lot.

Arriving officers found Allen Wright II shot multiple times and lying in the parking lot.

Wright was taken to Mount Carmel East and was pronounced dead at 1:17 am.

Police at the scene told 10TV that there was a confrontation outside the bar before the shooting happened. Officers found several shell casings at the scene.

Police said there were no witnesses at the scene when officers arrived.

Wright's death marks the 92nd homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.