24-year-old Columbus woman killed, juvenile & 3 others injured in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus woman was killed and four other people were injured, including a juvenile, in a Pickaway County crash Sunday evening.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road.

Traveling southbound, a woman driving a Toyota ran a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road and struck a Honda minivan at the U.S. 22 intersection, according to the sheriff's office.

The front seat passenger of the Toyota, 24-year-old Kieshawn Hartley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for her injuries while a backseat passenger was flown to Grant Medical Center.

A juvenile in the Honda was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for their injuries while the driver was taken to Fairfield Medical Center. The sheriff's office did not list a current condition for the four victims.