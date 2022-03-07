23-year-old man dead after shooting in east Columbus

Police said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Sterling Lane.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is dead following a shooting in east Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane shortly before 12:30 a.m. Once on scene, police said they found Henry Moore Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moore was taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.