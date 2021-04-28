23-year-old woman's death in Zanesville investigated as homicide

Police were called around 7 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the scene at an apartment on Sixth Street, where the woman was found dead.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Zanesville is being investigated as a homicide, police told the Zanesville Times Recorder.

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury told the newspaper officers worked with Columbus police to take two persons of interest into custody.

The woman has not been identified but police told the Times Recorder they believe they know who she is.