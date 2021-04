The crash happened Wednesday around 4 p.m.

A 23-year-old man died in a crash in Marion County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said Devin Black, of Marion, was operating his motorcycle east on Somerlot Hoffman Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said a westbound SUV was turning left into a residential driveway when Black hit the SUV.

OSHP said Black was not wearing his helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.