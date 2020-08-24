228 Ohio State students receive interim suspensions for violating COVID-19 guidelines

The Ohio State University says 228 students received an interim suspension for violating the school's guidelines regarding large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the university announced students who did not adhere to social distancing or other safety measures would face disciplinary action.
Students were told they must wear a face mask, practice physical distancing and not to attend or host a gathering of more than 10 people.
Ohio State said those guidelines applied to on- and off-campus.
The university said students would face an interim suspension for attending or hosting a large gathering.
A spokesperson with Ohio State said these suspensions were related to gatherings reported between Wednesday and Sunday but some students have been cleared.