228 Ohio State students receive interim suspensions for violating COVID-19 guidelines

The Ohio State University says 228 students received an interim suspension for violating the school's guidelines regarding large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the university announced students who did not adhere to social distancing or other safety measures would face disciplinary action.

Students were told they must wear a face mask, practice physical distancing and not to attend or host a gathering of more than 10 people.

Ohio State said those guidelines applied to on- and off-campus.

The university said students would face an interim suspension for attending or hosting a large gathering.