22-year-old man fatally shot in Galloway

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bairstow Court just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

GALLOWAY, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot in Galloway Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bairstow Court just after 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police found 22-year-old Austin Roberts suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Roberts was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, before being pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m.