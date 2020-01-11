22-year-old man dies days after shooting in northeast Columbus

Police have not arrested or charged a suspect.

A 22-year-old man died Saturday, three days after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Officers were called to Enclave Boulevard, just south of East Dublin-Granville Road near Blendon Woods Metro Park, around 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The officers found Giante Adaway shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Oct. 31.

This is the 140th homicide investigation in Columbus in 2020.