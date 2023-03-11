21-year-old woman reported missing from Fayette County

Naomi Sayre was last spotted in Bloomingburg.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was reported missing after she left her home in Fayette County on March 4.

Naomi Sayre was last spotted in Bloomingburg. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, prior to leaving her home, she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend and mother.

After attempting to get a ride from friends, she ended up leaving the home on foot without her phone or any other property.

There is no evidence of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

She has not been in contact with any of her friends or family since leaving the house last Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 740-335-6170.