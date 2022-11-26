Woman killed in Pickaway County crash

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville.

Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda, Ohio, was traveling north on Edgewood Drive in a red 2019 Kia Optima when she lost control of the vehicle.

Destatio drove off the left side of the road and struck a curb and mailbox before swerving back onto the roadway. Her car then went off the right side of the road, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

Destatio was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.