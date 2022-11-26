Woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville.
Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda, Ohio, was traveling north on Edgewood Drive in a red 2019 Kia Optima when she lost control of the vehicle.
Destatio drove off the left side of the road and struck a curb and mailbox before swerving back onto the roadway. Her car then went off the right side of the road, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.
Destatio was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, according to OSHP.