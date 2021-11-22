Police: 21-year-old woman charged with murder after shooting man in west Columbus

Columbus police said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on Fremont Street near Wilson Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police said she shot a man in west Columbus this week.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Fremont Street near Wilson Road.

Witnesses told police Samantha Stevens dropped off 28-year-old Eric Washington Jr. at a residence.

The witnesses said they heard a gun shot and Washington entered the residence saying he was shot by Stevens. Police said Stevens drove away from the scene.

Washington was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where he later died.

Stevens turned herself into police on Wednesday.