21 pets, including 18 golden retrievers, removed from New Albany home

The dogs and cat were found at a home on Johnstown Road on Dec. 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Columbus Humane said a total of 21 pets including 18 golden retrievers were rescued from a New Albany residence last week.

The agency went to the residence in the 10000 block of Johnstown Road on Dec. 6 and found 20 dogs and one cat. The animals were removed due to unsanitary living conditions, both inside and outside of the home.

“The home and conditions were found to be unsanitary and deplorable, unfit for humans or animals,” said Jessica Scott, Chief Humane Agent. “It’s our job to intervene when people are overwhelmed and animals become victims of neglect. Hoarding can affect anyone, anywhere.”

Columbus Humane said the conditions of the pets will be evaluated individually and many are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.

The agency has filed charges for prohibitions concerning companion animals.

“We’re an animal welfare organization—we care deeply about pets. But we also care deeply about people. It’s difficult to see anyone living in these conditions and we’re glad to have put an end to it,” said Rachel D.K. Finney, CEO. “Now the healing can begin. These animals deserve our very best efforts and that’s exactly what we’re giving them.”