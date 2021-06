Last year's show was canceled due to the pandemic

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The 114th Annual Circleville Pumpkin Show will take place after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Board of Trustees of the Circleville Pumpkin Show met on Wednesday and announced that the "Greatest Free Show on Earth" will officially return this year.

The show kicks off on Oct. 20 and goes through Oct. 23.