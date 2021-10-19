2021 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, live video

Amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food will all return with this year’s event.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Pumpkin Show returns to central Ohio this week after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Festivities kick off Wednesday and run through Oct. 23. Amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food will all return with this year’s event.

Guests will also have the chance to once again experience “The World’s Largest Pumpkin Pie,” which event organizers say weighs in at more than 400 pounds and measures six feet in diameter.

The Miss Pumpkin Show, Little Miss Pumpkin Show, the largest pumpkin contest and more are all set to return as well. Keep reading for everything you need to know

Schedule

Below is a list of highlighted events for this year’s pumpkin show. To view a full list, click here.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

5 - 10 p.m. | Tuesday night preview - concessions and rides

5 -10 p.m. | The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial

5 p.m. | Pumpkin Show Community band Concert

6:30 p.m. | Buckshot Band

Wednesday, Oct. 20

8:30 - 9 a.m. | Foresman Chimes - Courthouse

9 - 9:15 a.m. | Opening Ceremony - Court & Main St.

9:15 a.m. | Giant Pumpkin Weigh In - Court & Main St.

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. | Parade, Little Miss Pumpkin Show

4 p.m. | Competition Float Judging - Pickaway County Fairgrounds

8 - 9 p.m. | Parade, Miss Pumpkin Show

Thursday, Oct. 21

9 - 11 a.m. | Baby Judging - Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. | Baby Parade

8 - 9 p.m. | Parade of Bands

Friday, Oct. 22

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. | Pet Parade

8 - 9 p.m. | Parade of Fraternal & Civic Organizations

Saturday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. | Circleville Classic 5 Mile Run

8 - 9 p.m. | Queen's Parade

Pumpkin Show Map

Parade Route





For more information about the Circleville Pumpkin Show, click here.