2020 Ohio State graduates finally get an official ceremony

The graduates gathered at Ohio Stadium to celebrate their graduation put on hold due to the pandemic.

The Ohio State class of 2020 finally were able to celebrate their accomplishments with their graduation celebration.

One Buckeye said, “This is a fantastic shout out to everyone that got me here.”

One alumna, Patrice Crosby, received her degree last year, but having this moment was one she wasn’t going to miss.

“I always told my friends that by the time I graduated to two steps across the stage and I was just going to be so excited but right now I’m probably going to break down and cry,” said Crosby.

More than 1800 Buckeyes RSVP’d for the event.

The guest speakers were none other than Ryan and Nina Day.

"Some of you will help build better communities, some of you will help build a better society, others will succeed in business, and some will make helping others your life's work,” said Coach Day.

The two echoed how important it is to celebrate wins in life.

"Never cheat yourself out of celebrating your victories, and don’t just focus on the big ones celebrate the little ones too cause they all add up,” said Nina.

Crosby said she's already started graduate school at Cornell University.

But the Graduation Celebration will be a moment she won't soon forget.