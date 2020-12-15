20-year-old killed, 16-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

The shooting happened on East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old woman was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on the east side of Columbus Monday night.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of East Livingston Avenue near Brice Road around 11 p.m.

Police found two people shot.

Osjahnique Eugia Nicole Giles was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she died.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital and police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said the shooting happened on East Livingston Avenue near I-270, just west of where the woman and teenager were found.

Detectives said what led to the shooting is still unknown.

Police are not sure if this shooting is related to a deadly shooting that happened Monday around 10 p.m. in the back parking lot of Thirsty's Drive Thru, located at 4049 East Livingston Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.