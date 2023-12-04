Police: 20-year-old dead after crashing into wall at high rate of speed in southeast Columbus

It was believed that the driver was going over 60 mph, according to the police report.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is dead after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into a wall while driving at a rate of speed in southeast Columbus Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Progress Avenue and Moler Road around 11:10 p.m. for a reported crash. Police found the vehicle that crashed at the end of Progress Avenue.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m.

A witness told officers that he saw the driver accelerating north on Progress Avenue at a high rate of speed. It was believed that he was going over 60 mph, according to the police report.

The driver attempted to brake before reaching the end of the street, but it was believed that his brakes failed. He then activated his emergency brake and his wheels locked up. The vehicle struck a fence on the north side of Moler Road and the concrete wall directly behind it.