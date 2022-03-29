20-year-old charged with assaulting Columbus police officer, OVI

It happened in the Short North neighborhood on the corner of Goodale Street and North High Street around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is charged after an apparent struggle with a Columbus police officer after a crash Sunday night.

According to court documents and crash report, the incident happened in the Short North neighborhood on the corner of Goodale Street and North High Street around 11:40 p.m.

A crash report says Fuad Abdi was traveling on Goodale Street when he went off the roadway, onto a curb and knocked down a utility pole.

Court documents say a witness to the crash flagged down an officer to assist Abdi. When the officer approached Abdi, he got out of the vehicle and started to walk away.

When the officer tried to detain Abdi, he punched the officer in the chest and grabbed the officer, bringing them both to the ground.