20-year-old American University student from Bexley found dead off-campus

It is unclear how Eli Weinstock died and the Washington Post reports his family is waiting on the results from an autopsy.

WASHINGTON — A 20-year-old student from Bexley attending American Unversity in Washington, D.C. died March 3 at his off-campus residence.

It is unclear how Eli Weinstock, a 2019 graduate of Bexley High School, died.

American University confirmed the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating his death and the Washington Post reports his family is waiting on the results from an autopsy.

His father, Michael Weinstock, told the Washington Post he was told by police that Eli was out with members of a fraternity at a happy hour before he was brought home.

"He was loved more than any son or brother ever was, and he knew that love every moment of his too-short life," his obituary stated.

The Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at American University posted on Instagram that Eli was a new member.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Eli, and to anyone mourning his loss," the chapter posted on social media.

The Washington Post reports police did not say if Eli was under the influence or injured while he was out with the group.

“We extend our sympathy to Eli’s family and friends and those in the AU community who knew him. The physical separation of our community makes it hard to mourn together, and we know this compounds the difficulty during this painful time. Eli was a young person of great talent and promise. Many are profoundly touched by his loss." Dr. Fanta Aw, the Vice President of Campus Life and Inclusive Excellence said in an emailed statement.