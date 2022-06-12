20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from 'unsanitary' conditions in New Albany home

The dogs and cat were found at a home on Johnstown Road.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Columbus Humane rescued 20 dogs and a cat from a New Albany residence on Tuesday.

The agency went to a house in the 10000 block of Johnstown Road, found the 21 animals and removed them due to unsanitary living conditions, both inside and outside of the home.

The conditions of the dogs and cat were described as stable.

A spokesperson with Columbus Humane said the dogs were in the process of being examined on Tuesday.