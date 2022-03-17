2-year-old girl previously reported missing from north Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl previously reported missing from north Columbus was found safe, police confirmed Thursday.
Salima Aksante was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home located on the 1900 block of Jude Court.
At the time, police said there was no reason to believe she had been abducted and did not issue an Amber Alert. Police added it was unclear if Aksante was in danger, but that the main priority was to find her.
In an update hours later, police said Aksante was found and is safe.