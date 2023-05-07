OSHP: 2-year-old girl dies after being run over in Champaign County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Mill Street in North Lewisburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LEWISBURG, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday evening after she was run over by an SUV in Champaign County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Mill Street in North Lewisburg.

OSHP said a woman driving a Honda Pilot pulled into a residence and dropped off at least two passengers at the home.

As the woman was backing up, she ran over 2-year-old Dawn Susral, who was previously a passenger in the vehicle.

Susral was taken by CareFlight to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she died from her injuries.