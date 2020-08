Police said the girl is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A two-year-old girl is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after being accidentally shot by her four-year-old brother, according to Columbus police.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Brentnell Avenue in the Arlington Park neighborhood.

Police received the call about the shooting just after 1 a.m.

The young girl is expected to survive her injuries, police said.