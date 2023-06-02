2-year-old from Newark who nearly drowned in pool recovering at hospital

While first responders were being dispatched, those on the scene were performing CPR on the boy, according to police.

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police says a 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pool on Wednesday is now recovering at a hospital.

On May 31, officers and firefighters responded to a call that a child had been found in a pool not breathing. While they were being dispatched, those on the scene were performing CPR on the boy, according to police.

First responders arrived within minutes of the call and continued lifesaving efforts. He was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and then flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Police posted a statement to Facebook saying that he is receiving treatment and continues to recover with his family by his side.

“While this is a call no family wants to make and no Officer/Medic wants to receive, the quick actions of the family and first responders, our new friend Waylon, is on the mend. Please continue to keep this beautiful little boy and his family, in your thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery,” the post read.

Newark police encourages the community to seek out local CPR and lifesaving classes.

“As summer begins, we remind you of the importance of pool safety, especially with our smallest adventurers, and to seek out local CPR/Life Saving classes! Due to the training this family had, we are celebrating a positive outcome!”

