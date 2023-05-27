Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after falling into Coshocton County creek

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning in the 55000 block of Township Road 175.

Example video title will go here for this video

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl is dead after deputies responded to a possible drowning in a creek in Coshocton County Friday night.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning in the 55000 block of Township Road 175. When deputies arrived, they found the girl who had fallen into the creek unresponsive.

Medics arrived on the scene and took the child to Genesis Coshocton Medical Center. She was later flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she died.

The incident remains under investigation, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.