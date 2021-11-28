2 Whitehall shooting victims hospitalized after going to Licking County fire scene for help

The people who were shot were hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two shooting victims showed up at a fire scene in Licking County looking for help after they were shot in the city of Whitehall, according to police.

Firefighters were initially called to a fire at an open-air shelter on Palmer Road, in Etna Township, just west of I-70, near a church around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The West Licking Joint Fire District said no one was injured in the fire at the shelter, which housed a couple of bales of hay.

Just before 8 p.m., two shooting victims pulled up in a car at a nearby parking lot looking for help, according to the fire chief on scene and Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.

A Whitehall police dispatcher told 10TV the pair was injured in a drive-by shooting in Whitehall but did not have additional information.

The West Licking Fire District said it took one person to Mount Carmel East while a medic from Violet Township took the other person to the same hospital.