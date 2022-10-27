Person in life-threatening condition after 2-vehicle crash in east Columbus

East Livingston Avenue at Noe Bixby Road is closed in both directions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a crash involving two vehicles on the city’s east side Thursday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened in the area of East Livingstone Avenue and Noe Bixby Road, west of Interstate 270, just after 5:40 a.m.

The person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police have not said what caused the crash.

