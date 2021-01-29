2 teenagers injured in shooting along East Livingston Avenue in Columbus

Columbus Police said both teens should survive after they were shot inside a vehicle.

Two teenage boys were shot while inside a vehicle on the east side of Columbus, according to police.

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive.

Officers learned they were shot while at a stopped traffic stop light when four unknown men pulled up next to the vehicle and shot at them.

The driver was struck in his leg and the passenger was shot in the leg and the stomach.

Both teenagers are expected to survive.

Police believe the teenagers were inside a stolen vehicle at the time they were shot.

Authorities do not have any suspect information.