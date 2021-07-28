2 teenagers shot after dispute between neighbors in Columbus Tuesday night

Multiple people, including two teenagers, were shot Tuesday night after a dispute between neighbors in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple people, including two teenagers, were shot Tuesday night after a dispute between neighbors in Columbus.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of 66 S. Douglass Street.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, there were two separate shooters. The first was charged and identified. The second shooter is unknown at this time. He was described as a man with a handgun.

The second shooter shot into a car with four people inside, shooting one teenage passenger.

One victim was treated at the scene while another was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. At this time, she is expected to survive her injury.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened after an ongoing dispute between neighbors that went from property damage to a fight with deadly weapons.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Det. D. Younker #1516 at 614-645-4141 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.