2 teens leaving Miami Trace High School prom seriously injured in crash

The 18-year-old driver and another 18-year-old passenger were taken to a trauma center for further treatment following the crash.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Two students were injured in a crash Saturday evening after a deputy responded to a report of them driving recklessly after leaving the Miami Trace prom.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place shortly after 10:05 p.m. on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road at the intersection of Lewis Road in Union Township.

Prior to the crash, someone reported a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck and what the sheriff’s office said was possibly another vehicle driving recklessly in the parking lot of Miami Trace High School in Washington Courthouse. In response, deputies working at the prom alerted a nearby deputy.

The pickup reportedly sped off when a deputy entered the school’s parking lot, heading northeast on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road.

The sheriff’s office said the 18-year-old driver lost control of the pickup near Lewis Road. The pickup drove off the side of the road and collided with a stop sign and tree before coming to rest in a nearby yard.

According to the release, the responding deputy initially lost sight of the pickup truck and later drove upon the crash, then provided aid until emergency responders could arrive.

The driver was reportedly pinned underneath the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the Washington Fire Department. Deputies said the driver and an 18-year-old passenger – who authorities believe was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash – were taken to Adena-Fayette Hospital, and then an area trauma center for further treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In a statement to 10TV Monday, Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent Kim Pittser said in part, "The joy of the evening turned quickly to concern when we heard the news of a student accident later that night."

You can read Pittser's full statement below:

