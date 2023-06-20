2 teens in critical condition after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers were seriously injured after being shot at an apartment complex in north Columbus Tuesday evening.
The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Le Marie Court off of Morse Road at Summit Park Apartments.
A Columbus police sergeant on the scene said both teens were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Police did not have any information about a possible suspect.
This is a developing story, stay with 10TV as we work to gather more information.