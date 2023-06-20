x
2 teens in critical condition after north Columbus shooting

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Le Marie Court off of Morse Road.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers were seriously injured after being shot at an apartment complex in north Columbus Tuesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Le Marie Court off of Morse Road at Summit Park Apartments.

A Columbus police sergeant on the scene said both teens were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with 10TV as we work to gather more information.

