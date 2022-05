Police said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured during a crash involving and a motorcycle in east Columbus Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Both people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital and their conditions were described as stable.

The eastbound lanes of East Livingston Avenue are currently shut down.