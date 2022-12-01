Police: 2 teen suspects accused of stealing vehicle, hitting police cruiser arrested

Officers with the Grandview Heights Division of Police are still searching for a third suspect who may be involved in this incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Grandview Heights Division of Police have arrested two teenage suspects who reportedly stole a vehicle and crashed into a police cruiser while evading officers.

According to police, officers were called to Grandview Yard on a report of a theft in progress just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in the parking garage north of 850 Goodale Boulevard.

The suspects, 18-year-old Nadia Telthorster and a 15-year-old girl, were driving a Land Rover that was stolen from Dublin earlier that day. One of the suspects crashed into a Grandview Heights police cruiser before exiting the garage.

The officer in the cruiser was not injured, a statement from police said.

Officers from both Grandview and the Columbus Division of Police found the stolen vehicle shortly after the incident and Telthorster and the girl were taken into custody.

The girl is charged with felonious assault on a police officer and receiving stolen property. Telthorster is charged with receiving stolen property.

Police said that they are still looking to identify a male juvenile who may have been involved in this incident.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if a robbery that occurred on Nov. 29 in the Grandview Yard is connected.