Police: 2 shot outside Whitehall apartment before getting help at scene of Licking County fire

The people who were shot were hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two shooting victims who showed up at the scene of a fire in Licking County were shot outside of a Whitehall apartment, according to police.

Whitehall Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane.

Kelso said a group of people who all knew each other got together. A dispute broke out between some people in the group and a man living at the apartment started firing shots at a car.

Two people who were inside the car were grazed by bullets.

The driver left the scene and stopped on Palmer Road in Etna Township, where fire crews and first responders happened to be working on a fire at an open-air shelter just before 8 p.m.

The two victims asked for help from the fire crews on the scene and were taken to a local hospital.

Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Kelso said 19-year-old Trae Aisel admitted to shooting at the victims. He was arrested at the apartment and charged with two counts of felonious assault. The weapon Aisel used was also stolen, according to Kelso.