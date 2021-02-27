2 shot in parking lot outside Gahanna movie theater

GAHANNA, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital after being shot in a Gahanna parking lot Friday night.
According to Gahanna police, they were called to the 300 block of Stoneridge Lane around 11:15 p.m. on a report of shooting.
A sergeant with Gahanna police tells 10TV that the shooting happening in the parking lot outside the Cinemark movie theater.
When officers arrived, a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.
Police did not know the condition of the victims or have any suspect information.
Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and there is no public safety threat at this time.