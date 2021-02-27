2 shot in parking lot outside Gahanna movie theater

Police were called to the 300 block of Stoneridge Lane around 11:15 p.m. on a report of shooting.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital after being shot in a Gahanna parking lot Friday night.

According to Gahanna police, they were called to the 300 block of Stoneridge Lane around 11:15 p.m. on a report of shooting.

A sergeant with Gahanna police tells 10TV that the shooting happening in the parking lot outside the Cinemark movie theater.

When officers arrived, a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police did not know the condition of the victims or have any suspect information.