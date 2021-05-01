2 shot and killed in Coshocton County

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were shot and killed in Coshocton County on Monday.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office was called to the shooting scene on Hutchinson Avenue, just north of Coshocton, at around 5:45 p.m.

Deputies found a female in the front yard and a male inside a house.

The female was taken to the Coshocton Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both were shot multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responding to the scene were told the suspect had left in a silver Honda Civic.

Deputies saw the vehicle and pursued it on State Route 621 in the Canal Lewisville area. The chase continued south until the sheriff's office said the suspect crashed near the intersection of SR-621 and US-36.

The sheriff's office took the male suspect into custody.