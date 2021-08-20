2 shootings leave 4 people shot late Thursday night

Two shootings that took place in Columbus late Thursday night left four people shot. Each victim is considered to be stable, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two shootings took place in Columbus late Thursday night.

The first shooting happened in the 3000 block of Karl Road shortly after 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Three people were shot in this area, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The first person was treated at the scene, the second person was taken to Riverside Hospital and is stable and the third person, also stable, was taken to Grant Medical Center, police said.

The second shooting happened on the 2000 block of West Broad Street. The shooting happened shortly after 12 a.m