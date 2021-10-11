2 seriously injured in head-on crash with ambulance near Newark

Crews responded to the crash on Marne Road near State Route 16 around 9:15 p.m.

NEWARK, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after a truck hit an ambulance head-on near Newark Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, they responded to the crash on Marne Road near State Route 16 around 9:15 p.m.

A trooper said the driver of a truck went left-of-center and hit the ambulance.

The driver of the truck had to be extricated from his car and flown to an area hospital in serious condition. The trooper said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

One medic inside the ambulance was also flown to an area hospital in serious condition.

Two other medics inside the ambulance were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.