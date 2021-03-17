2 Ross County Sheriff's deputies dismissed for 'fraternizing' with inmates

Former deputies Sarah Smith and Ashley Foster worked in the corrections division within the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two deputies who worked in the corrections division within the Ross County Sheriff's Office were dismissed earlier this month because of fraternization with inmates, according to the sheriff's office.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports deputies Sarah Smith and Ashley Foster were both in their first year with the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Both were dismissed after an investigation showed that Smith and Foster violated the code of ethics for jail employees.

Major William White, jail administrator for the Ross County Sheriff's Office, said he listened to some of the phone calls made by Smith to an inmate during off-hours. Officials say during the process of investigation, it was found that Foster was also talking with a separate inmate in a similar fashion.

According to White, no evidence was found to suggest that either Smith or Foster ever participated any other unethical behavior.

Foster and Smith were given letters by Sheriff Lavender on March 4 and 5, respectively, stating they were dismissed from probationary employment.