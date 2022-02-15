2 Ohio State campus-area robberies reported overnight

According to a public safety notice sent by the university, an Ohio State staff member reported a robbery to the university police just before 8:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two robberies were reported on Ohio State's campus late Monday night.

The victim said he was crossing John Herrick Drive toward Neil Avenue Garage when five or six people got out of a red sedan and hit him in the head and body, according to Ohio State Univesity police.

When the suspects fled the area, the victim could not find his cell phone. The victim was treated at the hospital for injuries and released, police said.

At around 11:20 p.m., another man reported to the university police that his vehicle was missing from the West Stadium parking lot.

While on the phone with police, the three or four suspects came back to the parking lot in his vehicle, drove toward the victim, and hit him before they fled the area, police said.

University police were able to locate and follow the vehicle. One of the suspects who fled from the vehicle on foot was a juvenile. She was charged with receiving stolen property and felonious assault.