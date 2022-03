The fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Mount Vernon Road just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

NEWARK, Ohio — Two people received medical treatment at the scene of a fire in Newark Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Mount Vernon Road just after 10 p.m.

The Newark Fire Department said one person was treated for smoke inhalation and another person was treated for cuts.

Neither person needed to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.