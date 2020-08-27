2 police officers injured in south Columbus crash

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Southard Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police officers were injured in a crash in south Columbus Thursday at around 9 a.m.

Officers were responding to a call about a possible stolen car with a baby inside, police said. 10TV has learned it was later determined there was no baby involved.

Police said the cruiser had its sirens and lights on.

Police said the officers tried to make a sharp turn at Parsons Avenue and Southard Drive and slid into a pole.