2 people struck, injured outside Schottenstein Center; 1 taken to Nationwide Children's

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle outside of the Scottenstein Center, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Borror Drive, the closest roadway north of the arena.

One victim was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. The other person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. A Columbus police sergeant at the scene described their conditions as "stable" when they were transported.

A 10TV photojournalist at the scene saw two scooters in the road at the scene and one car that was stopped with its flashers on.

The Columbus Division of Police, Ohio State University Police and the Columbus Division of Fire responded to the crash.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament was going on inside the arena when the crash happened. At this time. it is unknown if the people hit were attending the tournament.

Borror Drive was closed while police investigated the incident.